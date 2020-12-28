Royal Enfield will launch its 2021 Classic 350 motorbike in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, an undisguised test mule of the bike has been spotted testing, revealing its key design highlights. As per the pictures, it will come with a rounded headlight, chrome-clad mirrors and exhaust pipe, as well as broad rear fenders. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: At a glance

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be based on the new modular J platform. It shall retain the core design of its predecessor, featuring a sloping fuel tank, split seats, wide rear fenders, and chromed exhaust as well as mirrors. The bike will also pack a semi-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a rounded halogen headlight, and will ride on wire-spoke wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 350cc, SOHC engine that will come mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 20.2hp at 6,100rpm and a peak torque of 27Nm at 4,000rpm.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by telescopic front forks and gas-charged shock absorbers with a 5-step adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?