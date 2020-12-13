There is some great news for Lelouch fans! Code Geass is getting a new anime series and a smartphone game, too. The announcement was made on December 5, which coincides with the birthday of Lelouch, a popular anime antihero. The titles were announced in a live-streamed event that summarized the 10-year content plan of the Code Geass franchise by Sunrise Inc., its studio.

Strategy New 'Code Geass' anime will follow plotline of last film

The new series is titled Code Geass: Z of the Recapture and follows the storyline that concluded the anime film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection, which premiered in February in Japan, and in May in the US in 2019. According to producer Kōjirō Taniguchi, the anime film kicked off "Phase 1" of the 10-year content plan for the franchise, which started in 2006.

Backdrop The game is titled 'Code Geass: Genesic Re;CODE'

Meanwhile, the game is titled Code Geass: Genesic Re;CODE and is considered to be the official sequel to the franchise. What's more exciting for the fans is the fact that this game will launch in Spring 2021 with a wealth of role-playing and simulation elements exploring every corner of the franchise. The game will also have new, original storylines, exclusive illustrations, and related content.

Code Geass The franchise had a film trilogy in 2017, 2018

Manga artist group CLAMP is credited with original character designs in the game, developed by JORO, which features anime sequences from Sunrise. To recall, the franchise had a film trilogy that shares the same initial title, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, with Initiation being the first film that released in October 2017, Transgression in February 2018, and Glorification in May the same year.

Context This anime-first series blends psychology, war, and drama