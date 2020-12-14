A former aide of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday leveled allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Lindsey Boylan (36), who had worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 to October 2018, accused Cuomo (63) of sexually harassing her and others. Cuomo has denied the allegations saying that there is "simply no truth to these claims." Here are more details.

In a series of tweets, Boylan alleged that Cuomo sexually harassed her for many years. "Many saw it and watched," she wrote. "I'm angry to be put in this situation at all. That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently."

Boylan later tweeted, "To be clear: I have no interest in talking to journalists. I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure (the) abuse stops." Cuomo's press secretary Caitlin Girouard has said, "There is simply no truth to these claims."

On December 5, Boylan had tweeted saying that working for Cuomo was the "most toxic environment" for her and that people are "deathly afraid" of him. "That environment is beyond toxic, she had said, "I'm still unwrapping it years later in therapy!" Boylan—who is now running to be Manhattan borough president—had said that there is "a whole book of people who have been harmed."

