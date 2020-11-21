Seven adults and a teenager are believed to have been injured after a gunman opened fire at a mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the United States on Friday. The incident happened at Mayfair mall around 2:50 pm (local time) close to the entrance of the Macy's store. Police are actively searching for the shooter, believed to be a "white man in his 20s, 30s."

Statement Extent of injuries not known: Top cop

Wauwatosa Chief of Police Barry Weber said that the injured were rushed to the hospital and they are alive. He, however, added that the extent of their injuries is unknown. Weber also disclosed that by the time first responders reached the site, the attacker had fled. "Investigators are working on determining the identity of that suspect," the top police officer told reporters.

What happened At one store, employees took customers, rushed to stock room

17-year-old, Ashley Kenworthy, who works at the Aerie store in the mall, said she was behind the register when she saw two people running, shouting that there was a gunman. After the employees made sense of what happened, they immediately took patrons, went to the stockroom, and locked it. Ashley told NYT that she stopped whatever she was doing and rushed there.

Details One man hid inside a nearby store, closed doors

Separately, 32-year-old Aaron Perry informed that he heard two gunshots, after a brief pause. He rushed to a store that had nestled nearly a dozen others. The people locked the door promptly. "I was shaken up due to hurrying up and trying to close the doors. But we're OK," he told the daily. Gordon Lugauer, the owner of Board Game Barrister, also heard gunshots.

Horror We just dropped to the floor, recalled another eyewitness

Separately, Jill Wooley, who was with her 79-year-old mother inside Macy's, said they heard 8-12 gunshots. "We heard the first shot fired and knew immediately it was a gunshot. We both just dropped to the floor," she said, according to AP. Trish Cox, whose 19-year-old worked at Finish Line sporting goods store, said she was scared because no one answered the shop's phone.

Quote Spokesperson for mall operator Brookfield Properties expressed grief