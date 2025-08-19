Who is B Sudershan Reddy, INDIA's pick for vice-presidency
The Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has announced B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the upcoming vice-presidential election. The announcement was made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after a meeting of the alliance's parliamentary floor leaders. Reddy will contest against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee, Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan. The vice-presidential position became vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned last month.
Reddy has had a long and illustrious career in law, starting from his days as an advocate to becoming a Supreme Court judge. He was born on July 8, 1946, into an agricultural family in Telangana and graduated with a law degree from Osmania University in 1971. His legal career started under senior advocate K Pratap Reddy, where he practiced at the City Civil Courts of Hyderabad and the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
Reddy served as Government Pleader in the High Court from 1988 to 1990 and was briefly Additional Standing Counsel for the Central Government. He was also Legal Adviser and Standing Counsel for Osmania University. Apart from his courtroom duties, he held several leadership positions, including Secretary and Correspondent of institutions run by A V Education Society, and President of Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association in 1993-94.
Reddy was made a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 1995, became Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in 2005, and was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2007. He retired from his judicial duties in 2011. The vice-presidential election will be held on September 9, with August 21 as the last date for filing nominations.