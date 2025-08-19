Next Article
Janmashtami event: Man in burqa arrested after woman raises alarm
At a Janmashtami celebration in Ranchi on August 17, a man was arrested for showing up in a burqa and acting suspiciously.
The event, attended by the Governor and top officials, took a turn when Nusrat Parveen noticed something off about the way he moved and tipped off the police.
Man tried to flee in an e-rickshaw
Police stopped the man as he tried to leave in an e-rickshaw.
He claimed he was just looking for his wife, but Parveen felt it was an attempt to stir up trouble and harm their community's image.
An FIR has been filed.