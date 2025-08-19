J&K cloudburst: 64 dead, rescue operations underway
A sudden cloudburst hit Chisoti village in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir on August 19, leaving 64 people dead and causing major damage to homes and roads.
Rescue efforts have picked up as the weather has cleared.
39 people still missing
Teams from the Army, NDRF, police, and others are working together with sniffer dogs to find survivors.
So far, 167 people have been rescued but 39 are still missing.
Bodies are being recovered from different locations as operations continue.
IMD issues warning for more rain
The India Meteorological Department has put out fresh warnings for Jammu and Kashmir.
There's a yellow alert for Kashmir (expect thunderstorms and gusty winds) and an orange alert for Jammu (higher risk of landslides and flash floods), especially in places like Kishtwar.
Extra rain could make things tougher for both locals and rescue teams.