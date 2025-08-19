India-China ties show 'upward trend', says NSA Doval

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has said that India and China have seen an "upward trend" in their relationship. Speaking at the 24th Meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) of India and China, Doval emphasized that "borders have been quiet." He thanked leaders for setting a new trend during their meeting in Kazan last October.

Optimism expressed Hope current SR-level talks as successful as previous ones: Doval Doval said he hopes the current SR-level talks will be as successful as the previous ones. He also announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Tianjin, China, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on August 31 and September 1. This visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties between India and China.

Acknowledgment made Past setbacks not in interests of people, says Wang Yi Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also attended the talks, acknowledging that past setbacks have hurt both countries. He said these setbacks were not in the interests of their people. The minister stressed following strategic guidance from leaders to increase mutual trust and properly settle border issues for the healthy advancement of relations.