Japanese automaker Toyota has launched a new compact electric car, called C+pod, in its home country. It comes in two variants: X and G. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a quirky design and offers a 2-seater cabin with many safety features. It is powered by a 9.06kWh Lithium-ion battery and delivers a range of 150km on a single charge. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Toyota C+pod: At a glance

The Toyota C+pod has an eye-catching look, featuring an elongated windscreen, a wide air dam, sleek LED headlights, and vertically-positioned taillamps. The two-door car also gets a dual-tone paintwork with black finish on the roof, rear section, as well as the front and rear bumpers. Dimensions-wise, it has a length of 2,490mm, a height of 1,550mm, and a width of 1,290mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Toyota C+pod has a 2-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard and a power steering wheel. There is also a 'free standing' instrument console that features various meters and other functional equipment. Meanwhile, to ensure the safety of the passengers, it gets a Pre-collision Safety System to detect vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians along with an Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Parking Support Brakes.

Power Power and performance

Toyota C+pod draws power from an all-electric powertrain that mates a PMS motor to a 9.06kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup generates 12hp of maximum power and 56Nm of peak torque. The car has a range of 150km and can be fully charged in five hours using a 200V/16A power supply. It has a top-speed of 60km/h.

Pocket-pinch What about the pricing?