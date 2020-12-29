MG Motor will launch its petrol-powered ZS SUV in India in the first half of 2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming car has been found testing on the roads, highlighting its main design aspects. As per the spy image, it will have a sloping roofline, black-out B-pillars, and dual-tone alloy wheels with a petal-like pattern. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors MG ZS (petrol): At a glance

The MG ZS (petrol) will look similar to the model currently sold in the UK. It will have a black hexagonal grille, a wide air dam, and sleek projector headlights with eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs. The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, and 17-inch single/dual-tone alloy wheels. On the rear, an updated bumper and new LED taillights will be present.

Information Power and performance

The engine details of the upcoming ZS (petrol) are yet to be revealed. However, internationally, it comes with a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated mill that generates 118hp/150Nm and a 1.3-liter turbocharged motor that makes 161hp/230Nm. Transmission options should include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

As per a previous report, the 2021 MG ZS (petrol) will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring a sunroof, automatic climate control, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The SUV will also house a digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Safety provisions will include six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Information What about the pricing?