British automaker MG Motor will reportedly launch the petrol-powered version of the ZS SUV in India in the first half of 2021. To recall, it was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. As for the highlights, the car will sport an eye-catching look and feature a premium cabin. It should be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors MG ZS (petrol): At a glance

As per an earlier report, the MG ZS (petrol) will feature a sloping roofline, a wide air vent, a black hexagonal grille, and narrow projector headlamps with eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs. The car will be flanked by silvered roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A refreshed bumper with reflectors and updated LED taillights will grace the rear section.

Information Power and performance

The MG ZS (petrol) should be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.5-liter VTi motor that makes 118hp/150Nm and a 1.3-liter turbocharged mill that generates 161hp/230Nm. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin?

MG ZS (petrol) will have a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, a sunroof, leather upholstery, and a multifunctional steering wheel. For safety, there will be six airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera. The SUV will also pack a digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features.

Information What about the pricing?