Last updated on Dec 16, 2020, 05:30 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed its AMG Project ONE hypercar. To recall, the vehicle was showcased at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017.
As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler sports an aggressive look and offers a driver-friendly cabin. Under the hood, it packs an F1-derived 1.6-liter V6 motor that makes a mighty 1,000hp of maximum power.
The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE exhibits a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline with a shark fin on top, a muscular bonnet, wide air dams, sleek headlights, and eye-catching dual-tone paintwork.
The hypercar is flanked by blacked-out wheels, and 'E-Performance' labels with red accents. On the rear end, there is a massive wing and narrow taillights connected by a large black strip.
The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE draws power from an EQ Power+ plug-in hybrid drive system, which mates a 1.6-liter V6 petrol engine with four independent electric motors and an 8-speed manual gearbox. The powertrain generates 1,000hp of maximum power and has a top-speed of "over 350km/h."
The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE has a minimalist 2-seater cabin, featuring a center tunnel that separates the driver and passenger areas, adjustable pedals, bucket seats covered in Nappa leather with yellow stitching, and a Formula 1-style steering wheel.
The vehicle also houses a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options as well as all the standard safety features including multiple airbags.
The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE carries a price-tag of $2.72 million (approximately Rs. 20 crore). Only 275 units will be manufactured and all of them have been spoken for. The deliveries of the car will commence in 2021.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.