German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed its AMG Project ONE hypercar. To recall, the vehicle was showcased at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler sports an aggressive look and offers a driver-friendly cabin. Under the hood, it packs an F1-derived 1.6-liter V6 motor that makes a mighty 1,000hp of maximum power.

Exteriors Mercedes-AMG Project ONE: At a glance

The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE exhibits a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline with a shark fin on top, a muscular bonnet, wide air dams, sleek headlights, and eye-catching dual-tone paintwork. The hypercar is flanked by blacked-out wheels, and 'E-Performance' labels with red accents. On the rear end, there is a massive wing and narrow taillights connected by a large black strip.

Information Power and performance

The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE draws power from an EQ Power+ plug-in hybrid drive system, which mates a 1.6-liter V6 petrol engine with four independent electric motors and an 8-speed manual gearbox. The powertrain generates 1,000hp of maximum power and has a top-speed of "over 350km/h."

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE has a minimalist 2-seater cabin, featuring a center tunnel that separates the driver and passenger areas, adjustable pedals, bucket seats covered in Nappa leather with yellow stitching, and a Formula 1-style steering wheel. The vehicle also houses a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options as well as all the standard safety features including multiple airbags.

Information What about the pricing?