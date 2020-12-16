American automaker Hennessey has revealed its super-exclusive hypercar, the Venom F5. Its production will be limited to 24 units and deliveries will commence in 2021. As for the highlights, the Venom F5 has a sporty look and features a minimalist cabin. It runs on a 1,817hp, 6.6-liter V8 engine and can clock a top-speed of 500km/h. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Hennessey Venom F5: At a glance

Hennessey Venom F5 is built on a carbon fiber monocoque chassis and features a wide air dam, sleek headlamps, and carbon fiber body panels. The car is flanked by massive air intakes, sleek ORVMs, 19-inch forged aluminium front wheels, and 20-inch rear wheels. The company is also offering a dedicated 'Track Pack,' which adds a more aggressive front splitter and a rear wing.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Hennessey Venom F5 has a driver-focused cabin with leather trims on the doors, dashboard, and seats. The carbon fiber steering wheel is inspired by F1 cars and features tactile controls for lights, turn signals, and windscreen wipers. The hypercar also houses a 7.0-inch instrument display cluster and offers support for Bluetooth, stereo functionality, Apple CarPlay, as well as Android Auto.

Engine Under the hood

The Hennessey Venom F5 runs on a 6.6-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that comes mated to a 7-speed semi-automatic gearbox. The mill generates 1,817hp of power and 1,617Nm of peak torque. It also gets five driving modes: Sport, Track, Drag, Wet, and F5. According to the company, the car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.6 seconds and can clock a top-speed of 500km/h.

Information What about the pricing?