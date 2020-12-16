German automaker Porsche has unveiled its 992-generation 911 GT3 Cup racing car. It will participate in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and the Porsche Carrera Cup series next year. The premium vehicle offers a refreshed design, a revamped cabin, and draws power from a 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, flat-six engine which can run on synthetic fuel. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: At a glance

The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup sits on a double-wishbone frame and wears a wide-body shell, which is based on the 911 Turbo. The structure is made of 70% aluminium and 30% steel. The car has a sloping roofline, a big front splitter, oval-shaped headlamps, and alloy wheels. A huge wing, a full-width taillight, and dual exhaust tips are present on the rear.

Information Power and performance

The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup draws power from a 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, flat-six engine that comes mated to a 6-speed sequential gearbox. The mill generates 510hp/470Nm. The motor is configured to run on synthetic fuel for lowering CO2 emissions during a race.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup has a 2-seater cabin with new height settings for the seat, a rotary control knob for adjusting brake balance, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with rearranged buttons. The car houses a 10.3-inch color display with subtle revisions so that the driver can access vital information more easily. All standard safety features including multiple airbags are also present.

Information What about the pricing?