Last updated on Dec 16, 2020, 11:13 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
In order to cater to a larger audience, Kia Motors will reportedly launch a new midsized Multi-purpose Vehicle (MPV) in India in 2022.
The upcoming car is expected to have Mahindra Marazzo-like dimensions but it will share its equipment with the Seltos. It will be offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engine options.
The 2022 Kia MPV will be based on Seltos' platform and shall follow the company's latest design language. It will feature the brand's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille, sharp LED headlights with DRLs, a muscular bonnet, and a wide air dam.
The car will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. It should have a length of 4,585mm.
The upcoming Kia MPV should have a 7-seater cabin, with ventilated front seats, a sunroof, an air purifier, a head-up display, ambient lighting, power windows, and cruise control.
The vehicle will house a touchscreen infotainment system enabled with support for smartphone connectivity and connected car technology.
Multiple airbags, a blind-spot monitor, and a 360-degree-view camera will be available for the passengers' safety.
The 2022 Kia MPV will be offered with a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter diesel engine and a 1.5-liter petrol mill sourced from the Seltos. However, their power figures are unknown as of now.
For reference, in the Seltos, the motors make 115hp/250Nm and 115hp/144Nm, respectively.
Transmission choices on the MPV should include a 6-speed manual/automatic, an iVT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
Details related to the pricing and availability of the upcoming Kia MPV in India will be announced at the launch event in 2022. However, it is likely to command some premium over the Seltos, which starts at Rs. 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
