You can't play real money games on Dream11 anymore
What's the story
Dream11, a leading player in the online gaming industry, is shutting down its real-money gaming (RMG) operations, as per Entrackr. The decision comes after the Indian government's recent Online Gaming Bill 2025. The move was announced during an internal town hall meeting on Wednesday. RMG has been a major contributor to Dream11's annual revenue, accounting for more than 75% of it.
Legislative impact
A look at Online Gaming Bill 2025
The Online Gaming Bill 2025, which has been approved by both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, bans all online games with monetary stakes. This includes fantasy sports, poker, betting apps, as well as opinion trading platforms. The legislation also prohibits any celebrity endorsements and makes violations a criminal offense. Offenders could face up to three years in prison and fines of up to ₹1 crore.
Strategic shift
Dream11's future strategies
In light of the new legislation, Dream11 is likely to shift its focus toward expanding non-RMG ventures such as Fancode and Sportz Drip (formerly Sports Rhythm). The company may also explore new game formats for international markets, a strategy similar to that of Mobile Premier League (MPL). However, the shutdown of RMG operations could lead to major cost-cutting measures and mass layoffs at Dream11.
Revenue growth
Financial performance
Dream11's operational revenue grew to ₹6,384 crore in FY23 from ₹3,841 crore in FY22. The company's profit also increased by 32% to ₹188 crore during this period. However, the company has not yet submitted its annual report for FY24 and FY25. Despite the challenges posed by the new legislation, Dream11 remains a major player in India's online gaming industry with a focus on non-RMG ventures.