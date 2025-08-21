You can't play real money games on Dream11 anymore

Dream11, a leading player in the online gaming industry, is shutting down its real-money gaming (RMG) operations, as per Entrackr. The decision comes after the Indian government 's recent Online Gaming Bill 2025. The move was announced during an internal town hall meeting on Wednesday. RMG has been a major contributor to Dream11's annual revenue, accounting for more than 75% of it.

Legislative impact A look at Online Gaming Bill 2025 The Online Gaming Bill 2025, which has been approved by both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, bans all online games with monetary stakes. This includes fantasy sports, poker, betting apps, as well as opinion trading platforms. The legislation also prohibits any celebrity endorsements and makes violations a criminal offense. Offenders could face up to three years in prison and fines of up to ₹1 crore.

Strategic shift Dream11's future strategies In light of the new legislation, Dream11 is likely to shift its focus toward expanding non-RMG ventures such as Fancode and Sportz Drip (formerly Sports Rhythm). The company may also explore new game formats for international markets, a strategy similar to that of Mobile Premier League (MPL). However, the shutdown of RMG operations could lead to major cost-cutting measures and mass layoffs at Dream11.