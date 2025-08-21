Asia Cup: Will Rinku Singh make India's Playing XI?
Middle-order batter Rinku Singh was included in India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, starting September 9. Rinku, who earned his spot despite missing out on last year's T20 World Cup, is hopeful of getting a chance to play and showcase his skills. However, Rinku's spot in the XI is not guaranteed, given India's incumbent team combination. Here are further details.
Middle-order spot for Rinku
In a recent conversation with The Times of India, Rinku clarified that he doesn't consider himself a finisher but is open to batting at any position as per team requirements. However, there is a fierce competition for the middle-order spot in the Indian XI. India have the likes of Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, and Jitesh Sharma. While Dube and Axar will be handy with the ball, Jitesh's glovework is certain.
What about top five?
India's top five are all but locked in - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), and Hardik Pandya. The lineup looks complete with the addition of Dube, Jitesh, and Axar.
Rinku's rise in T20I cricket
Rinku Singh had a meteoric rise after his five sixes in an over off Yash Dayal in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). He was rewarded with his maiden T20I cap later that year. Playing 24 innings (33 matches), majorly in the middle order, Rinku has racked up 546 runs at a strike rate of 161.06. His tally includes 3 half-centuries. Overall, his T20 strike rate reads 148.22.
Finishing skills
Although Rinku's recent T20 scores are bleak (9,30, 8, 9, and 11), it is worth noting that he gets limited batting time in the middle order. Given his attributes, Rinku remains one of the emerging finishers. As per ESPNcricinfo, his strike rate in the 20th over in T20s is 253.60. The left-handed batter has hammered 28 sixes and 12 fours in this regard.