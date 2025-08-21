Shardul Thakur to lead Mumbai after Ajinkya Rahane steps down

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur is set to lead the Mumbai Ranji Trophy side for the upcoming season, as per a report by The Indian Express. This comes after Ajinkya Rahane announced his decision to step down from the role on Thursday. However, Rahane will continue to play for the team. Notably, Thakur will also lead West Zone in 2025 Duleep Trophy, starting August 28.

Leadership transition Captaining Mumbai has been an absolute honor: Rahane Rahane took to social media to announce his decision. He wrote, "Captaining and winning championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honor. With a new domestic season ahead, I believe it's the right time to groom a new leader." He added that he will continue his journey with Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) as a player in order to help them win more trophies.

Captaincy achievements Rahane led Mumbai to multiple domestic titles Under Rahane's captaincy, Mumbai ended a seven-year wait for the Ranji Trophy by clinching the title in the 2023/24 season. The team also secured the Irani Trophy in the 2024/25 campaign. Despite stepping down as captain, Rahane made it clear that he has no intentions of retiring and will continue to serve Mumbai as a batsman across formats. In 201 First-Class matches, he owns 14,000 runs at an average of 45.16 (41 tons).