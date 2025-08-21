Sri Lanka announce squad for Zimbabwe ODIs; Hasaranga ruled out
What's the story
Sri Lanka have named a 16-member roster for their upcoming two-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. The team will be led by Charith Asalanka and includes experienced players like Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Maheesh Theekshana. However, star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury he sustained during the T20I series against Bangladesh in July.
Squad changes
Nuwanidu Fernando returns to the ODI squad
Nuwanidu Fernando, a 25-year-old top-order batter, makes his return to the ODI squad after last playing in 2024 against New Zealand. He has played five ODIs as of now. Meanwhile, Hasaranga's absence will be a big blow. The star wrist-spinner owns 108 wickets from 66 ODIs at an average of 24.06. His tally includes 4 fifers. Hasaranga is also a handy batter down the order.
Recent form
SL's white-ball tour of Zimbabwe
The Charith Asalanka-led team is returning to ODI action after a 2-1 series win against Bangladesh at home last month. The upcoming tour of Zimbabwe will see Sri Lanka play two ODIs and three T20Is. The second ODI will also be played in Harare on August 31, followed by three T20Is on September 3, 6, and 7.
Information
A look at SL squad
Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, and Dilshan Madushanka.