Sri Lanka announce squad for Zimbabwe ODIs; Hasaranga ruled out

Squad changes

Nuwanidu Fernando returns to the ODI squad

Nuwanidu Fernando, a 25-year-old top-order batter, makes his return to the ODI squad after last playing in 2024 against New Zealand. He has played five ODIs as of now. Meanwhile, Hasaranga's absence will be a big blow. The star wrist-spinner owns 108 wickets from 66 ODIs at an average of 24.06. His tally includes 4 fifers. Hasaranga is also a handy batter down the order.