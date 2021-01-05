German automaker Audi has launched the facelifted version of its A4 sedan in India. It comes in two variants- Premium Plus and Technology. As for the highlights, the sedan has a refreshed look and a spacious cabin with new features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Audi A4: At a glance

The 2021 Audi A4 has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a wide, chrome-finished single-frame grille, refreshed front bumper, a muscular bonnet, and aggressive looking LED headlights with LED DRLs. The sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. New wrap-around LED taillights, a 'TFSI' badging, and a new bumper are present on the rear section.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Audi A4 has a spacious cabin featuring 3-zone climate control, a sunroof, mood lighting, and wireless smartphone charging. The sedan houses a fully-digital Audi Virtual Cockpit and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console (an 8.8-inch unit on Premium Plus variant). For safety, there are eight airbags, an electronic stability program, cruise control with speed limiter, reverse park guide, driver assist, and brake assist.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 Audi A4 draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that comes mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic gearbox. The mill generates a power of 187hp and 320Nm of torque. The motor is also linked to a mild-hybrid setup and gets features like regenerative braking. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds and can clock a top-speed of 241km/h.

Information What about the pricing?