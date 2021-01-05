-
2021 Kawasaki Z H2, Z H2 SE launched in India
Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2021 versions of its Z H2 and Z H2 SE supercharged naked motorcycles in India.
As for the highlights, the flagship bikes exhibit a sporty look and offer a host of riding aids such as Kawasaki Traction Control and Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System. They are powered by a 998cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine.
Here's our roundup.
Design
2021 Kawasaki Z H2, Z H2 SE: At a glance
The 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE feature a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, golden-colored front forks, and a 'Kawasaki river mark' logo.
The bikes pack an all-LED lighting setup and a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster that supports smartphone connectivity via RIDEOLOGY app.
These models are available in a single Metallic Diablo Black/Golden Blazed Green color option.
Power
Power and performance
The Kawasaki Z H2 as well as Z H2 SE draw power from a 998cc, supercharged, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve engine that generates a maximum power of 198hp at 11,000rpm and 137Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm.
The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter and an assist-slipper clutch.
Information
Suspension setup on the bikes
Suspension duties on the 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 are handled by Showa's SFF-BP forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end. Meanwhile, the SE model comes with KECS (Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension) featuring Showa's Skyhook technology.
Safety
Safety and riding aids
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and the rear wheels, along with ABS, traction control, cornering management, launch control, and cruise control.
Both the tourers also offer Sport, Road, and Rain riding modes as well as Full, Middle, and Low power modes.
Information
What about the pricing?
In India, the 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 supercharged naked motorcycle carries a price-tag of Rs. 21.9 lakh, while the Z H2 SE model sports a price-figure of Rs. 25.9 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).