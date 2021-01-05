Nissan has hiked the prices of its Magnite compact SUV in India. The entry-level XE trim has become costlier by Rs. 50,000, raising the starting price to Rs. 5.49 lakh. However, the prices of XL, XV High, and XV Premium variants remain unchanged. Since its launch, the Magnite has garnered over 15,000 bookings and some variants have a waiting period of over 32 weeks.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

The Nissan Magnite features a large octagonal grille, a muscular bonnet, sleek LED projector headlights with L-shaped LED DRLs, and silvered skid plates. The car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The rear section gets wrap-around taillights and a window wiper. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a ground clearance of 205mm.

Information Power and performance

Nissan Magnite comes with two BS6-compliant petrol engine choices- a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated motor that makes 72hp/96Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbocharged mill offered in two tunes- 100hp/160Nm and 100hp/152Nm. Transmission duties on the car are handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Nissan Magnite has a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a power steering wheel. The car houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. It has been awarded a 4-star safety rating by the ASEAN New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). Safety provisions include twin airbags, traction control, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information What about the pricing?