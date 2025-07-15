Shweta Tripathi's debut production to explore queer love; Tillotama onboard
Actor Shweta Tripathi is set to make her production debut with a feature film titled Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan. The movie will explore a queer love story and also star Tripathi and Tillotama Shome in lead roles, reported Variety. National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjoy Nag will direct the project, which is scheduled to go on floors by the end of 2025.
Tripathi expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, "This film is very close to my heart—not just because it's my first as a producer, but because of what it stands for." She added, "Queer love stories deserve to be told with honesty, beauty, and nuance. Having Tillotama on board makes this even more special."
Shome and Nag's previous works
Shome is known for her performances in Monsoon Wedding, Sir, Shadowbox, and A Death in the Gunj. She has also been part of popular shows like The Night Manager and Paatal Lok. On the other hand, Nag is known for his debut film Memories in March, which won a National Award and premiered at Busan. His other works include Yours Truly and Morning Sunshine.