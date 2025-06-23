Did 'Gadar 2' success impact Sunny's role in 'Border 2'?

Deol also shared his thoughts on working with Border director JP Dutta . He spoke about how time can heal professional differences, saying, "Over a period of time when we work...kuchh to sour point aa jata hai." "Waqt ke hisab se phir sab ikatthe ho jaate hain jo bhi baat thi yaad bhi nahi rakhte hain," he added.

Co-star interactions

Have only shot with Varun so far, reveals Deol

Deol revealed that he has only worked with Varun Dhawan so far for Border 2, and will soon be shooting with both Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. He said, "Achi bann rahi hai, ummeed karta hoon we live up to it because bohot darr lagta hai." The film, which also stars Ahan Shetty, is a sequel to the 1997 hit Border. It is helmed by Anurag Singh and will be released on January 23, 2026.