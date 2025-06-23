Did 'Gadar 2' success impact Sunny's role in 'Border 2'?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has quashed rumors that his screen time in the upcoming war drama Border 2 was extended due to the success of Gadar 2. In an exclusive interview with Zoom, he dismissed such speculation as baseless theories. "Aisa kuchh nahi hai. Aajkal aisi theories bohot banne lag jaati hain, I don't know why people indulge in all this," he said. Gadar 2 was released in 2023 and emerged as a massive hit despite negative reviews.
Professional insights
Time can heal professional differences, says Deol
Deol also shared his thoughts on working with Border director JP Dutta. He spoke about how time can heal professional differences, saying, "Over a period of time when we work...kuchh to sour point aa jata hai." "Waqt ke hisab se phir sab ikatthe ho jaate hain jo bhi baat thi yaad bhi nahi rakhte hain," he added.
Co-star interactions
Have only shot with Varun so far, reveals Deol
Deol revealed that he has only worked with Varun Dhawan so far for Border 2, and will soon be shooting with both Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. He said, "Achi bann rahi hai, ummeed karta hoon we live up to it because bohot darr lagta hai." The film, which also stars Ahan Shetty, is a sequel to the 1997 hit Border. It is helmed by Anurag Singh and will be released on January 23, 2026.