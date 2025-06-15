Emraan's 'Ground Zero' arrives on Prime Video on this date
What's the story
The action-thriller film, Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, can currently be rented on Amazon Prime Video.
It will be available for all subscribers from June 20.
The movie was released in theaters on April 25 and received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.
Film overview
Inspired by true events; Hashmi plays a BSF officer
Ground Zero is inspired by the true story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey.
The film's narrative follows Dubey's mission to find and kill Rana Tahir Nadeem, aka Ghazi Baba, who was behind the 2001 terrorist attacks on the Indian Parliament and Akshardham Temple.
Hashmi plays Dubey in the film, which also stars Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain.
Film themes
The film explores Kashmir conflict and deradicalization
The film delves into the theme of deradicalization through a young boy who initially joins a rebel group but later decides to quit it after being influenced by Dubey and his wife.
Ground Zero also sheds light on the intricacies of the Kashmir conflict and the difficulties faced by security forces in that region.
The film also features Deepak Paramesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina, and Rahul Vohra.