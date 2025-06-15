'Was so scared': Yami feared she'd be typecast after 'Badlapur'
What's the story
Yami Gautam Dhar, who shot to fame with Vicky Donor, recently opened up about her early career struggles.
In an interview with Galatta Plus, she revealed that despite her success, she was often told by filmmakers and casting directors that playing a "mature" character at 22 could have some repercussions.
This made her extremely conscious.
Role anxiety
Here's what the actor was scared of
Gautam Dhar admitted she was "so scared" and "nervous" about playing a mother in Badlapur.
She feared being typecast, especially since she had already heard comments like, "You need to do something about your onscreen image."
However, despite her fears, she eventually accepted the role.
After the film's release, people told her that her character wasn't conventional, as it made her appear older than she actually was.
Role reflection
'I really didn't understand...': Gautam Dhar on being typecast
Gautam Dhar reflected on her decision to take up the role in Badlapur.
She said, "I must be, what, about 22 at that time, and I did not understand what it meant. I really didn't understand."
"All I knew was it was a great part—same things, whatever they're saying—but just a different lens. And I said, how is that a hindrance? That means I had that maturity at that age to pull off that part..."
Role negotiation
Discussions with the casting director about 'Badlapur'
Gautam Dhar also recalled late-night discussions with the casting director about her role in Badlapur.
She was told that Varun Dhawan, who played a young father in the film, was also part of the project.
"I said, 'Varun has five films now, Main Tera Hero and all those things...but that's not how a female actor is.'"
Despite her initial apprehension, she eventually accepted the role and earned critical acclaim for it.