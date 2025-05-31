Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' to release on Gandhi Jayanti 2026
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's much-awaited family thriller, Drishyam 3, will hit the screens on October 2, 2026, revealed trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
The date is significant as it marks a pivotal moment in the thrilling story.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak and jointly produced by Panorama Studios and Viacom18, Drishyam 3 is one of Devgn's most-awaited projects.
Clash
Will 'Drishyam 3' clash with 'King'?
This release date pits Drishyam 3 against Shah Rukh Khan's King, which recently went on floors.
Directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Rani Mukerji, the film is also likely to release on October 2, 2026, per a Peeping Moon report.
However, there has not been any official confirmation on this so far.
Thus, it remains to be seen if there will be a face-off between Devgn and Khan next year!
Production insights
'Drishyam 3' production details revealed
The production of Drishyam 3 was confirmed through a formal disclosure to the Bombay Stock Exchange by Panorama Studios on Friday.
The statement, made under Regulation 30 of SEBI's Listing Rules, revealed that Digital 18 Media Private Limited will co-produce the film. It also stated that filming will commence in August 2025.
The previous two installments were directed by the late Nishikant Kamat and Pathak, respectively.
Thematic continuity
'Drishyam 3' release date holds significance for fans
The franchise tells the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, who cleverly protects his family after an incident involving the son of a top cop.
The chosen release date of October 2 is significant as the plot has always included Gandhi Jayanti as a key reference point, making the date a thematic continuation.
Meanwhile, Devgn is gearing up for his next release, De De Pyaar De 2, which co-stars R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh.
He was last seen in Raid 2.