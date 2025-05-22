Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' might release on Gandhi Jayanti 2026
What's the story
The much-anticipated film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is reportedly set to hit theaters on Gandhi Jayanti in 2026.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan among others.
"This date aligns perfectly for a grand Bollywood spectacle like King. Falling on a Friday and coinciding with a national holiday, this date positions the film for a strong box office opening," a source told Peeping Moon.
Filming progress
'King' production underway at Mehboob Studios
Suhana and Verma have started shooting for King at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.
A source told Mid-Day, "Though initially Abhay was to join around June-July, some scheduling changes have happened."
Khan is expected to join the set soon.
"Some of the action that involves Shah Rukh's body double has been shot already. [The makers have ensured] massive security to avoid leaks from their set [in Bandra]," another insider added.
Film inspiration
'King' inspired by 'Bichhoo' and 'Leon: The Professional'
Reports also suggest that King may take inspiration from the 2000 film Bichhoo and the French movie Leon: The Professional.
In the film, Khan will play a dangerous assassin. This will mark Suhana's second film overall and first theatrical release after the OTT film The Archies.
The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.
Cast roles
Suhana trained for spy missions
Suhana will portray a young recruit, training under Khan's character for high-stakes, deadly missions.
Both SRK and Suhana have reportedly undergone intense physical training for the film. Verma is expected to play Suhana's boyfriend, adding a romantic dimension to the high-octane narrative.
Mukerji has been cast as Suhana's mother—a character whose past sets the stage for the film's thrilling events.
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will play a key role that goes far beyond a simple cameo.