Suhana and Verma have started shooting for King at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.

A source told Mid-Day, "Though initially Abhay was to join around June-July, some scheduling changes have happened."

Khan is expected to join the set soon.

"Some of the action that involves Shah Rukh's body double has been shot already. [The makers have ensured] massive security to avoid leaks from their set [in Bandra]," another insider added.