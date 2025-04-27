Buzz: SRK to make Met Gala debut next month
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will make his debut at the 2025 Met Gala, per fashion account DietSabya.
The fashion influencer took to Instagram to break the news, writing, "National headlines. Threads in meltdown. Entertainment sites foaming at the mouth. Twitter frenzy et al. Time to shut it down lol."
"We at DietSabya can confirm: Yes, that is indeed SRK—India's undisputed generational superstar—making his Met Gala debut in May 2025, wearing Sabyasachi (India's biggest luxury brand)."
Fan reactions
Fans eagerly anticipate Khan's historic Met Gala appearance
Though Khan's team hasn't confirmed the news yet, fans of the Bollywood icon took to social media to express their excitement.
From "SRK on the Met Gala is long overdue" to "King has arrived," the comments were all praises for the superstar.
A fan wrote on X, "Wow, my two worlds are colliding."
Event information
Met Gala 2025 theme and details
The Met Gala will be hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 5, 2025.
This year's theme, selected by Andrew Bolton, curator of The Costume Institute at the museum, is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."
According to the Met's official website, the theme is inspired by Monica L. Miller's 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.
Co-attendee
Kiara Advani to join Khan at the Met Gala 2025
Joining Khan at the Met Gala will be Kiara Advani, who will make her debut at the event.
She will be the fourth Indian female actor to attend, after Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt.
This year's Met Gala promises to be a historic one for Indian representation in the global fashion arena.