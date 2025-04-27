What's the story

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will make his debut at the 2025 Met Gala, per fashion account DietSabya.

The fashion influencer took to Instagram to break the news, writing, "National headlines. Threads in meltdown. Entertainment sites foaming at the mouth. Twitter frenzy et al. Time to shut it down lol."

"We at DietSabya can confirm: Yes, that is indeed SRK—India's undisputed generational superstar—making his Met Gala debut in May 2025, wearing Sabyasachi (India's biggest luxury brand)."