2 die after attending 'Game Changer' event; producer donates ₹10L
What's the story
In a tragic incident, two fans of Telugu actor Ram Charan died in a road accident on Saturday night.
The deceased were returning from the pre-release event of his upcoming film Game Changer in Rajahmundry when they were hit by a van.
After the unfortunate incident, Dil Raju—one of the producers of Game Changer—has announced a ₹10 lakh donation to support the victims' families.
Incident details
The accident occurred while victims were returning from event
Identified as Arava Manikanta and Thokada Charan, both residents of Gaigolupadu in Kakinada had gone to the pre-release event with their friends.
On their way back home on a bike, they were rammed by a van coming from the opposite direction.
Though they were rushed to the hospital, they could not be saved.
The police have registered a case in this regard.
Producer's response
Raju expressed condolences, announced financial aid
Raju addressed the press on Monday and announced his decision to provide financial aid to the bereaved families.
He said, "It's unfortunate when such incidents happen during such happy moments; it's painful. I will support the families in any way I can, and I want to start by offering them ₹5 lakh each."
His production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations, also expressed condolences via a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Event attendance
'Game Changer' event was attended by numerous fans
The pre-release event of Game Changer, featuring Charan and Kiara Advani, was attended by a sea of fans. The movie will be released on January 10.
Interestingly, the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan was also present at the event.
This incident comes after a similar tragedy during the special screening of Pushpa 2 on December 4.
A woman lost her life in a stampede-like situation and her child was critically injured.