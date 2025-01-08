'Toxic': Yash channels old-school Hollywood gangster vibes in first look
What's the story
The first look of Yash in his highly-anticipated film Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally been unveiled!
On Wednesday, the superstar marked his 39th birthday by releasing a captivating clip that showcases him in a sharp white suit, fedora, and cigar, striding through an upscale nightclub.
This film is Yash's first major project following the massive success of the KGF franchise, raising expectations for his next big hit.
Teaser
First look teases Yash as an alluring underworld figure
The 59-second teaser effortlessly draws viewers into what promises to be a phenomenon.
Yash makes a striking entrance, set to intense background music, dressed in a sharp all-white suit and fedora, evoking the feel of an old-school American gangster film.
His long hair and beard instantly capture attention. From the first look, it seems Yash will portray an underworld gangster with a taste for clubs, parties, and women.
Twitter Post
Look at the announcement post here
UNLEASHED— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) January 8, 2025
!! https://t.co/j5f54y4TNapic.twitter.com/ohE4K8fVa7
Director's profile
'Toxic' is directed by internationally acclaimed Geetu Mohandas
Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who first shot to global fame with her debut feature Liar's Dice. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was India's official entry for the Oscars in 2015.
Before directing, Mohandas was a celebrated actor in Malayalam-language cinema.
Mohandas called her next "a story that defies convention and is sure to provoke the chaos within us."
Production details
Meet the team behind 'Toxic'
Mohandas also said she was excited to co-write this world with Yash, calling it "a thrilling collaboration, transcending borders, languages, and cultural confines."
Toxic is being made as a joint venture of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, with Venkat K. Narayana and Yash producing it.
The female lead opposite Yash is yet to be officially announced. However, rumors hint at the possible involvement of Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and others.