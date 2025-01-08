What's the story

The first look of Yash in his highly-anticipated film Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally been unveiled!

On Wednesday, the superstar marked his 39th birthday by releasing a captivating clip that showcases him in a sharp white suit, fedora, and cigar, striding through an upscale nightclub.

This film is Yash's first major project following the massive success of the KGF franchise, raising expectations for his next big hit.