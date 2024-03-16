Next Article

Kareena Kapoor Khan hints at Kannada debut with Yash's 'Toxic'

By Tanvi Gupta 01:33 pm Mar 16, 202401:33 pm

What's the story Since the beginning of 2024, whispers have been rampant about Kareena Kapoor Khan's potential debut in Kannada cinema. While there was no official word, the air was thick with speculation. But now, during a recent interaction with fans, the actor dropped a hint, saying, "I might be doing a very big South film..." With this, she 'nearly' confirmed sharing the screen with Yash in his upcoming film Toxic.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Prior to Kapoor Khan's potential involvement in Toxic, South sensation Sai Pallavi and Yodha actor Raashii Khanna were rumored to be considered for the female lead role. The discussions reportedly fell apart. Yash announced the project last year, but specific details about the film and Kapoor Khan's role remained tightly under wraps. If true, this will officially mark the 43-year-old actor's debut in the Kannada film industry.

Statement

'It's like, all pan-India': Kapoor Khan

"Now, like I said, I might be doing a very big South film," Kapoor Khan said during a fan interaction adding, "It's like, all pan-India so I don't know where I'll be shooting, but I'm excited for all my fans to know that it's going to be the first time that I will be doing this." Notably, this will be Yash's first project after the mammoth success of KGF: Chapter 2. Toxic will be directed by Geetu Mohandas.

About the film

Here's what we know about 'Toxic' so far

Set to showcase him in an anti-hero role, Toxic's announcement came alongside a teaser video that featured Yash with a pot belly, retro hat, machine gun, and cigar. Produced in collaboration with KVN Productions, the tagline read, "A fairytale for grown-ups." Significantly, Toxic marks a genre shift for director Mohandas, whose previous project was the acclaimed Malayalam film Moothon (2019), exploring themes of toxic masculinity and LGBTQ+ issues.

Twitter Post

In case you missed this clip, watch here

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Kapoor Khan has several upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Kapoor Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her hotly-anticipated Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon, set for March 29 release. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew follows three hard-working flight attendants, whose destinies lead them into some unwarranted situations. Additionally, the actor is also working on Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, slated for an August 15 release.