Priyamani will next be seen in 'Article 370'

Priyamani opens up about her growing popularity in Hindi cinema

By Isha Sharma 12:10 pm Feb 18, 202412:10 pm

What's the story National Film Awardee Priyamani, celebrated for her performances in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema, has also established herself on the Hindi cinema map, thanks to projects like Raavan, The Family Man, and Jawan. In a conversation with PTI, the actor—recently seen in Bhamakalapam 2 —has spoken about working in multiple industries and her story selection process. Workwise, she will soon be seen in Article 370 alongside Yami Gautam Dhar.

Working in different industries

Priyamani on how she straddles different cinematic industries

Speaking about her stellar career marked by films in different languages, Priyamani﻿ told PTI, "I feel honored that makers not only from your industry but from other industries are willing to have you on board because they believe in your talent." "It feels great that talent is being recognized everywhere and people (actors) are getting more opportunities. It's good that we are being recognized on a national level," she added.

On 'Jawan'

On how 'Jawan' turned the tide for her

On Jawan, Priyamani said, "I'm happy that people are liking my work. I'm a little more known because of Jawan here in Mumbai." "Earlier, they (people) had to take a second look...to think if I was the same girl from The Family Man. But now the popularity is growing more." "I'm very conscious and cautious of what I do. When it comes to Hindi, and in other languages also, I take my time in deciding what I want to do."

What Next?

On her next, political thriller 'Article 370'

While working on Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Gautam Dhar's filmmaker husband, Aditya Dhar, and Jio Studios, Priyamani gained insight into the origins of the topic. She explained, "Through the process of story narration, and when we started shooting for the film, I realized that there is much more to this... It is not meant for a certain age group, anybody and everybody can watch it." The film is slated for release on February 23.

Upcoming projects

On 'Maidaan' and 'The Family Man' Season 3

Priyamani will also be seen in Amit Ravindernath Sharma's long-delayed film Maidaan, finally scheduled for an Eid release this year. She shared that producer Boney Kapoor approached her for the film through her husband, Mustafa Raj. "Within a month of the photo shoot, we started shooting. My portions were done much before the COVID-19." The film is headlined by Ajay Devgn. Priyamani also confirmed that filming for the third season of The Family Man will commence soon.