What's the story Mammootty's new Malayalam horror film Bramayugam, helmed by Rahul Sadasivan, made its theatrical debut on Thursday, garnering a decent opening of Rs. 3.1 crore. Featuring stellar performances from Amalda Liz, Arjun Ashokan, and Sidharth Bharathan, the movie sustained its momentum, securing Rs. 2.5cr on Friday. As the weekend unfolded, Bramayugam continued its box-office success by witnessing a jump on Saturday.

'Bramayugam's Day 3 collection: Comprehensive look

Per Sacnilk, Bramayugam experienced a 21% dip in collections on Friday but rebounded on Saturday, earning an impressive Rs. 3.5cr (early estimates). The film's total box office collection now stands at approximately Rs. 9.05cr, with a reported global tally of Rs. 13cr. Notably, on Saturday, the movie maintained a strong presence with an overall Malayalam occupancy of 61.23%, reaching 70.26% during evening shows and 74.18% for night shows.

Here's more about the film's storyline

Set in the 18th century and presented in grayscale, Bramayugam follows the story of a priest named Kodumon Potty (Mammooty). Per IMDb, the story revolves around "Thevan, a folk singer of the Paanan caste, has a fateful encounter when escaping slavery, leading to discover an ancient tradition altering his destiny." Previously, Sadasivan explained his decision to present the film solely in monochrome, stating, "I conceived this project only in black and white and could not think of Bramayugam in color."

Legal row surrounding 'Bramayugam'

Before the movie's release, the head of Punjamon Illam, a Brahmin household in Kerala, filed a case against the filmmakers for defaming their family name. The petitioner claimed that Mammootty's character was "negative and defamatory" and would "tarnish the family's reputation." They also demanded the film's certification be revoked as it showed Mammootty's character practicing black magic. Eventually, the lead character's name was changed from Kunjamon Potty to Kodumon Potty.

Meanwhile, quick look at Mammootty's upcoming projects

Bramayugam marks Mammootty's second cinematic venture of 2024, following a cameo in Yatra 2. Helmed by Mahi V Raghav, the film was released theatrically on February 8. In 2023, he appeared on screens alongside Jyothika in Jeo Baby's Kaathal - The Core. Looking ahead, Mammootty's next project is Turbo, featuring Raj B Shetty and Sunil. It is expected to hit theaters in May this year.