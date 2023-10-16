Prithviraj Sukumaran's birthday: Cinematic journey through his most notable films

By Tanvi Gupta

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrates his 41st birthday

In the diverse landscape of Indian cinema, one name that shines brightly is Prithviraj Sukumaran. Known for his versatility as an actor, director, producer, and singer, Prithviraj's film credits span over 100 films. A recipient of three Kerala State Film Awards, the actor has also earned a National Film Award. On his 41st birthday, we revisit some of his most captivating and award-worthy performances.

'Vaasthavam' (2006)

At 24, Sukumaran shot to fame with M Padmakumar's cinematic masterpiece, Vaasthavam. With it, he also became the youngest recipient of the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor. Vaasthavam is a gripping political-thriller drama that takes viewers on a tumultuous journey through Balachandran's (Sukumaran) life. His character's transformation from naivety to cunning is beautifully portrayed, offering audiences a character study of extraordinary depth.

'Indian Rupee' (2011)

In Ranjith Balakrishnan's Indian Rupee, Sukumaran portrayed Jayaprakash, who embarks on a journey into the real estate world, driven by the pursuit of quick wealth. With its refreshing script, humor, and outstanding performances, this movie is a cinematic treasure. Indian Rupee not only entertained and educated viewers but also earned a National Film Award for Best Feature Film and a Kerala State Film Award.

'Ayalum Njanum Thammil' (2012)

In Ayalum Njanum Thammil, viewers are presented with a candid narrative of the medical profession, focusing on the dynamic between a dedicated senior doctor (Pratap Pothen) and an irresponsible junior doctor, Ravi Tharakan (Sukumaran). The film was directed by Lal Jose. It is worth noting that Sukumaran's outstanding performance in the movie earned him a Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor.

'Celluloid' (2013)

In the biographical drama Celluloid, the remarkable life of filmmaker JC Daniel takes center stage. Daniel, often revered as the father of Malayalam cinema, made significant contributions to the early film industry. Celluloid pays tribute to this cinematic visionary and his indomitable spirit. The film was lauded for its exceptional storytelling and earned seven Kerala State Film Awards, including Best Actor for Sukumaran (Daniel).