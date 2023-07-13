Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph unite for 'Production No 33'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 13, 2023 | 03:00 pm 1 min read

'Production No 33' shooting starts in August 2023

Mohanlal is a bonafide megastar of Malayalam cinema. The actor has been ruling the hearts of people for decades now. In an interesting development, the actor is set to collaborate with Jeethu Joseph for the fifth time and the makers of the upcoming film announced it on their social media on Thursday. The highly anticipated film is tentatively called Production No 33.

Filming starts in August 2023

The Joseph directorial is slated to go on floors in August 2023. The duo have earlier collaborated on the much-famed Drishyam franchise. The upcoming project is bankrolled by Aashirvaad Cinemas. As of now, other key details regarding casting have not been revealed. Reportedly, the duo is also working on another project titled Ram with Trisha Krishnan. It will be a pan-India spectacle.

