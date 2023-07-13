Uorfi Javed to reportedly debut with Ektaa Kapoor's #LoveSexAurDhokha2

Entertainment

Uorfi Javed to reportedly debut with Ektaa Kapoor's #LoveSexAurDhokha2

Written by Isha Sharma July 13, 2023 | 02:46 pm 2 min read

Uorfi Javed might headline 'LSD 2'

Model-actor Uorfi Javed is reportedly gearing up for her Bollywood debut. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant has reportedly been approached for Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which will be directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa Kapoor. A few days ago, the makers announced that the drama will release on February 16, 2024, clashing with Akshay Kumar's Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake.

Why does this story matter?

LSD came out in 2010 and proved to be the breakthrough film for both Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Its anthology format was appreciated, and so was its unconventional title, overall packaging, and treatment. Since Javed is an already popular name thanks to her social media presence, her inclusion in the film might attract viewers and contribute to the venture's box office success.

Javed will reportedly essay the lead role

A source told ETimes, "Uorfi has been approached for Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 as she fits perfectly for the lead character. Uorfi might take this film as her Bollywood debut." While nothing has been revealed about the cast or the plot so far, the film will most likely speak about the perils of technology and drugs, as evident through its first-look poster.

Apart from fashion, what else is Javed known for?

Javed enjoys a permanent spot in the news due to her bold and bizarre fashion choices, which have led to polarizing reviews from the public and celebrities. In addition to featuring on Bigg Boss OTT, she has also been a part of television serials such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, MTV Splitsvilla (Season 14), among other outings.

What can we expect from the upcoming clash?

While we await more details about LSD 2, let's dissect its clash with Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake. The latter was earlier targeting September/October release, but it has been postponed, possibly since several other biggies have already clouded the calendar. Kumar is a reigning superstar—one who has been active since 1987—so he might take the lead in this competition. Only time will tell.

Share this timeline