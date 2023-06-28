Entertainment

'Leo': Following complaint, Vijay's song gets smoking disclaimer

June 28, 2023

Thalapathy Vijay's 'Naa Ready' track adds smoking disclaimer to address drug abuse controversy

Naa Ready, the first track from Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay, courted controversy over allegations of promoting drug abuse. A Chennai-based social activist, on Monday, lodged a police complaint against the film and Vijay under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for the same. The latest reports suggest that Vijay and Leo's team have included a smoking disclaimer in the track now.

Why does this story matter?

This is not the first time that Leo faced criticism for its track, Naa Ready. Earlier, Anbumani Ramadoss, President of the Pattali Makkal Katchi and Member of Parliament, expressed disapproval over glorifying smoking in the song and urged Vijay to refrain from featuring smoking scenes. Now, following another complaint, the makers' decision to add a disclaimer is a smart choice to prevent further criticism.

What exactly happened?

Although the video song for Naa Ready from Leo is yet to be unveiled, the lyric video, released on Saturday, sparked controversy, aside from garnering praise from fans. The lyrics video featured Vijay smoking a cigarette, while numerous dancers are showcased holding beer mugs. "RTI" Selvam from Chennai—who filed the complaint—alleged that the song promotes drug abuse and accused Vijay of encouraging such behavior.

In case you've missed the song, check it out here

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Leo'

Leo has generated quite a buzz since its announcement in January. Notably, Leo marks the second collaboration between Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj following their successful project, Master (2021). Scheduled for a theatrical release on October 19, Leo boasts an ensemble cast including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham Menon, and Mansoor Ali Khan in prominent roles. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Here's a look at Vijay's upcoming projects

After completing filming Leo, the actor will kickstart preparations for Venkat Prabhu's film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Thalapathy Vijay has been paid a whopping Rs. 200cr for his next film. If the reports indeed turn out to be true, then Vijay will become the highest-paid actor in India, beating the likes of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

