Nawab Malik vs. Sameer Wankhede feud: A timeline

Published on Oct 26, 2021

Here is a timeline of the ongoing feud between Nawab Malik and Sameer Wankhede.

In the middle of the Aryan Khan drug case, a bitter feud has erupted between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official Sameer Wankhede. Wankhede is the officer spearheading the investigation into the high-profile case. Here's a timeline of all the allegations leveled by Malik and the counter by Wankhede.

Wankhede used 'family friend' as witness

Malik had earlier this month questioned how Wankhede used a "family friend" as a witness in three separate investigations over the past two years. He released pictures from social media saying independent witness Fletcher Patel is a family friend of Wankhede. "Does this not raise questions over the veracity of the cases registered by the agency?" he said.

Wankhede's alleged 'extortion racket'

Malik alleged Wankhede was involved in an extortion racket in the Maldives around the same time several Bollywood celebrities were vacationing there. He also shared the officer's pictures from the trip. Wankhede, however, said he had gone to the Maldives with his family and had sought NCB's permission. "I have gone with my children, with proper permission, legally and with my own money."

A forged birth certificate

Malik has also accused Wankhede of using a forged birth certificate to become an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer. He said the latter's real name is Sameer Dawood Wankhede. In response, the NCB officer said he was being defamed. "The publishing of my personal documents on Twitter is defamatory in nature and unnecessary invasion of my family privacy."

Illegal phone tapping charge

On Tuesday, Malik accused Wankhede of illegal phone tapping. "Sameer Wankhede through two persons in Mumbai and Thane is illegally intercepting the mobile phones of some people," he said. The Minister also claimed to have received a letter from someone in the NCB about the illegal activities of Wankhede. He said he has forwarded the letter to the NCB chief.

Wankhede also facing pay-off allegations

Wankhede, in an affidavit in a Mumbai court, said he is facing a "lurking threat of arrest as it does not suit some vested interest for conducting an honest and impartial investigation." Besides the allegations leveled by Malik, an independent witness of the NCB has said Wankhede was part of a bid to demand Rs. 25 crore in exchange for Khan's release.