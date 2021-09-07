Mumbai has already recorded 2,570 COVID-19 cases in September

The spike in the cases has left the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials worried ahead of the festive season

In the first six days of September, Mumbai has recorded over 28 percent of the total COVID-19 cases that it had reported during the entire last month, as per civic data. The spike in the cases has left the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials worried ahead of the festive season beginning on September 10 with the Ganesh Chaturthi.

Information

BMC to ramp up coronavirus testing, keep jumbo centers ready

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani on Monday said in view of the current situation, the BMC has decided to ramp up coronavirus testing, hire more clean-up marshals to impose fines on people spitting in public places, and keep jumbo COVID-19 centers ready.

COVID-19

The city reported 21 fatalities in the last six days

The data shows that Mumbai reported 2,570 COVID-19 infections in the last six days of September, which comes to 28.9 percent of the total 9,147 cases recorded in the entire month of August. Besides, the city reported 21 fatalities in the last six days, while it had recorded 157 deaths due to COVID-19 during the entire last month.

Parameter

Number of buildings sealed due to COVID-19 rose to 44

With the surge in daily cases, the active COVID-19 cases, which had dipped to 2,700, jumped to 3,771 on Monday. The number of buildings sealed due to the COVID-19 cases rose to 44 from 20 in August. In another worrying parameter, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases worsened to 1,290 days after improving to over 2,000 days.

Festival season

This month will be crucial for us: Official

The average growth rate based on the past seven days increased to 0.06 percent from 0.04 percent, as per data. "One month is important for us. Currently, people are going out for the ten-day Ganpati festival (beginning September 10). They will return after immersion (of idols on Anant Chaturdashi). Hence, this period and the next 15 days will be crucial for us," Kakani said.

Active cases

On Monday, Mumbai reported 379 new COVID-19 cases, five fatalities

On Monday, Mumbai reported 379 new coronavirus cases and five fatalities, taking the tally to 7,46,725 and the death toll to 15,998. Mumbai now has 3,771 active COVID-19 cases, a BMC official said. The daily COVID-19 cases in Mumbai were being recorded over 400 since September 1, but after a gap of five days, the city logged less than 400 infections on Monday.

Information

BMC Commissioner last week held a meeting amid rising cases

On Sunday, Mumbai had recorded 496 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities. Amid the rising graph of COVID-19 cases, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal last week held a meeting with top officials of the civic body and Mumbai Police.