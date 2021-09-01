COVID-19 breakthrough infections in India within expected numbers: INSACOG

The INSACOG said that the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant lineage in India and globally

The reported breakthrough COVID-19 infections in India are well within the expected numbers taking into account the total infections and other factors, genome sequencing government consortium INSACOG has said in its recent bulletin while stressing that inoculation protects from severe illness. The INSACOG said that the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant lineage in India and globally.

Vaccine effectiveness reduces against Delta

When a person gets an infection even after being vaccinated against it, it is called a breakthrough case. The number of reported vaccination breakthroughs in India is well within the numbers expected from the total number of infections, the fraction of the population that is vaccinated, and the known reduction in the effectiveness of Covishield or COVAXIN against infections by Delta variant of COVID-19.

Total number of Delta sub-lineages in India is only 856

Vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and remain a cornerstone of public health strategy, the bulletin dated August 30 said. It said based on high stringency reclassification by INSACOG, the total number of Delta sub-lineages--Delta Plus AY.1 to AY.12--in India are only 856 out of all samples analyzed, which is much less than what is reported on some global websites.

AY.12 is not yet seen in India: INSACOG

"AY.12, which was first noted in Israel and is currently driving infection there, is not yet seen in India. Israel has inoculated 60% of its population. Similar sequences that are being classified as AY.12 at low stringency don't have the same epidemiological significance," it said.

Nothing was said about potential variant of interest, C.1.2

However, there was no word on the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, that has been detected in South Africa and other countries which could be more transmissible and evade protection provided by vaccines. Scientists from National Institute for Communicable Diseases and South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform said the potential variant of interest, C.1.2, was first detected in the country in May 2021.

No new Variant of Concern, Variant Under Investigation: INSACOG

C.1.2 has since been found in China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritius, England, New Zealand, Portugal, and Switzerland as of August 13. The INSACOG said that there are no new VOC (Variant of Concern) or VUIs (Variant Under Investigation).

AY.4 variant is major evolutionary branch of Delta variant: Scientists

Updated biological data suggest that Delta plus variant K417N is antigenically similar to Delta variant with cross-neutralization. There is thus no significantly increased risk of immune escape by Delta plus K417N variant in people with immunity to Delta variant, according to updated biological data. It said AY.4 variant is a major evolutionary branch of Delta variant, and presently has no other known clinical significance.