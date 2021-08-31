COVID-19: Bombay HC raises concern over crowding in public places

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday raised concern over crowds assembling at public places in Mumbai. The high court further said that if it was not controlled or restricted, the city would face a similar situation as earlier this year when the number of COVID-19 cases surged, leading to the second wave of the pandemic.

COVID-19 third wave

A full bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, Justices AA Sayed, KK Tated, and PB Varale said the government, authorities, and citizens should learn from the earlier experience and noted that as per experts, the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was knocking at our doors. A meeting of the administrative committee of the HC, lawyers, and other experts was held on Monday.

Protocols

"In the meeting, Dr. Rahul Pandit, who heads the Special Task Force, informed that the third wave is knocking at our doors," Chief Justice Datta said. "Unless all the safety protocols are not followed, the state will face imminent danger. Dr. Pandit was also of the view that at least till April 2022, the nation may not get rid of COVID-19," he said.

Crowds

The high court said that the photographs published in various newspapers show crowds assembling at beaches in Mumbai, like the Juhu Chowpatty, Girgaum Chowpatty, and Marine Drive. "If you (government) do not control or restrict this, then again the same situation is bound to happen. We need to draw from our experience," the court said.

Interim orders

The bench extended interim orders passed by the HC as well as subordinate courts and tribunals in Maharashtra and Goa till September 30. "Considering the view placed by experts and the ensuing festivities which could pose a threat to humankind, we're of the opinion that the interest of justice would be served if protective interim orders are extended till September 30," the court said.

Information

The HC said that its full bench would assemble next on September 24 to review the situation. On Monday, Mumbai reported 334 new COVID-19 cases, the sixth day in a row when addition to the tally was above 300, taking the infection count to 7,43,832.