Coronavirus: India reports 40K+ cases for 5th straight day

Aug 30, 2021

India reported 42,909 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

India on Monday reported nearly 43,000 new COVID-19 cases, the fifth consecutive day that daily infections remained over 40,000. The number of active cases has risen to 1.15% of the total cases and the recovery rate dipped slightly to 97.51%. The daily positivity rate crossed 3%, reaching 3.02%, while the weekly positivity rate rose to 2.41%. Here are more details.

Statistics

India's tally nears 3.27 crore; 4.38 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Monday morning, India reported a total of 3,27,37,939 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,38,210. So far, 3,19,23,405 patients have recovered, while 3,76,324 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 42,909 new infections, 34,763 more discharges, and 380 fresh fatalities. 63,43,81,358 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

69.5% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 4,666 new COVID-19 cases along with 3,510 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 29,836 new cases and 22,088 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,262 new cases and 1,384 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,538 new cases and 1,753 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,557 new cases and 1,213 recoveries.

Testing

RT-PCR tests to be linked to CoWIN

RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 will soon be linked to the government's CoWIN app, National Health Authority chief RS Sharma told NDTV. The move is aimed at helping travelers prove that they have undergone credible tests for COVID-19 that are authorized by the government. Most destinations require an RT-PCR test not older than 72-96 hours prior to traveling.

New Zealand

New Zealand reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination

New Zealand—the country hailed for its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak—on Monday reported the country's first death linked to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech. The country's health ministry said that the woman vaccine recipient died of myocarditis (heart inflammation), which is said to be a rare side-effect of the vaccine. The cause of death has not yet been determined by the coroner.