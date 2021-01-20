-
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 10.59 million with 13K+ new casesLast updated on Jan 20, 2021, 02:34 am
India on Tuesday reported over 13,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 10.59 million cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.6%.
Meanwhile, at least 160 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,52,772.
Kerala, which is among the worst-hit states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.
Here are more updates.
Statistics
Health Ministry confirms 1,05,81,837 COVID-19 cases, 1,52,556 deaths
Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,05,81,837 COVID-19 cases, including 1,52,556 deaths, 2,00,528 active cases, and 1,02,28,753 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,05,96,441 cases and 1,52,772 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 10.24 million.
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday
Maharashtra: 19,94,977 total cases, 50,523 deaths, 18,94,839 recoveries.
Karnataka: 9,33,077 total cases, 12,181 deaths, 9,13,012 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,86,245 total cases, 7,142 deaths, 8,77,443 recoveries.
Kerala: 8,57,380 total cases, 3,506 deaths, 7,83,393 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 8,31,866 total cases, 12,281 deaths, 8,14,098 recoveries.
Delhi: 6,32,821 total cases, 10,764 deaths, 6,19,723 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,97,238 total cases, 8,584 deaths, 5,80,482 recoveries.
Key updates
6.2K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 2.3K fresh infections
Kerala reported 6,186 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 9.3% with 66,259 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%.
2,294 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 4.6% with 49,380 tests.
In Chhattisgarh, daily infections declined to 383. The tally has climbed to 2,94,355, including 3,575 deaths and 2,84,848 recoveries.
Key updates
Delhi reports 231 more cases; Bengal's tally reaches 5.66 lakh
231 more people tested positive in Delhi. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.31% with 72,441 tests conducted on Tuesday.
West Bengal reported a spike of 412 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 5,66,073. 10,074 patients have died in the state while 5,49,218 have recovered.
Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh reported 645, 543, 376, and 179 new cases respectively.