India on Tuesday reported over 13,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 10.59 million cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.6%.

Meanwhile, at least 160 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,52,772.

Kerala, which is among the worst-hit states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.

