Last updated on Jan 19, 2021, 01:37 am

India on Monday reported a little under 10,000 fresh cases, the lowest single-day spike in infections since early June last year. The nationwide tally has now risen to 10.58 million cases, while at least 140 more people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,52,612. Kerala continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,05,71,773 COVID-19 cases, 1,52,419 deaths

Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,05,71,773 COVID-19 cases, including 1,52,419 deaths, 2,08,012 active cases, and 1,02,11,342 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,05,82,664 cases and 1,52,612 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 10.22 million.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 19,92,683 total cases, 50,473 deaths, 18,90,323 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,32,432 total cases, 12,175 deaths, 9,12,205 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,86,066 total cases, 7,141 deaths, 8,77,212 recoveries. Kerala: 8,51,194 total cases, 3,480 deaths, 7,79,097 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,31,323 total cases, 12,272 deaths, 8,13,326 recoveries. Delhi: 6,32,590 total cases, 10,754 deaths, 6,19,501 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,96,904 total cases, 8,580 deaths, 5,79,693 recoveries.

Key updates 3.3K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 1.9K fresh infections

Kerala reported 3,346 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 10% with 33,093 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 1,924 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 4.8% with 39,510 tests. In Chhattisgarh, daily infections rose marginally to 471. The tally has climbed to 2,93,972, including 3,565 deaths and 2,84,412 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 161 more cases; Bengal's tally reaches 5.65 lakh