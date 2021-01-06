The government is planning to conduct a nationwide voluntary online examination on cow science next month to "sensitize and educate" people about cows. The exam, called the Kamdhenu Gau-Vigyan Prachar-Prasar Pariksha, will be held on February 25, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairperson Vallabhbhai Kathiria said. Curiously, the "reference material" for the exam appears to mention unfounded claims about indigenous cows and their benefits.

Cow urine Cow urine is a 'cure-all'

The 54-page document describes cow urine as "sanjivani" (cure-all) and an antidote for phlegm, abdominal diseases, eye diseases, bladder diseases, lumbar, respiratory diseases, inflammation, liver diseases, etc. It mentions that consuming Panchgavya—made from cow dung, cow urine, cow milk, cow ghee, and curd—is good for one's health. Panchgavya can be used to treat psoriasis, eczema, wounds, and other skin disorders, it said.

Information 'Cow urine as pious as Ganga Jal'

The reference material further said that cow urine is as pious as Ganga Jal (water from the river Ganges, considered most sacred by Hindus). It further stated that boiling cow urine generates "khoa that is full of minerals, vitamins and used for various ailments."

Cow milk Cow milk increases 'brain power;' 'enhances immunity'

"Cerebrosides present in their milk increases brain power, strontium enhances body immunity and protects the human body from harmful radiations," the document mentioned. It further stated that the color of the milk obtained from native cows is light yellow as it has traces of gold in it. It also claimed that only native Indian cows have Vitamin D in their milk.

Indigenous cows Indigenous cows 'clever'; foreign breeds 'lazy'

The document also seeks to differentiate native cows from foreign cow breeds, such as the Jersey, which it describes as "lazy" and "prone to diseases." Native cows are "hardy and clever enough not to sit at dirty places." It stated that whenever a person approaches a native cow, "she will immediately stand. The irreverent exotic cow displays no emotions."

Other claims 'Cow slaughter causes earthquakes'

Further, the document said that 19.42 crore govansh (cattle) in India can help realize the $5-trillion economy goal. It said that the slaughter of cows can lead to earthquakes as dying cows emit "Einsteinian Pain Waves (EPW)." "In 1984, more than 20,000 people died due to gas leaks in Bhopal. People living in houses with cow dung-coated walls were not affected," it said.

Exam Registration for exam open from January 14 to February 20

The MCQ-based exam will be conducted in four categories: primary (up to class VIII), Classes IX-XII, undergraduates, and a fourth category that will be open to all. Online registration opens from January 14 to February 20. The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has said, "Certificates will be given to all. Successful meritorious candidates will be given prizes and certificates."

Information Exam will be an annual event