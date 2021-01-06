At least four workers at the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in Odisha died due to a toxic gas leak, officials said on Wednesday. The incident occurred at the plant on Wednesday morning and has reportedly left a few other workers in a critical state. According to reports, authorities have identified the leakage of carbon monoxide gas as the cause. Here are more details.

Leak 4 workers had turned unconscious; died in hospital

The incident took place at around 7:30 am at state-run SAIL's Rourkela plant, Rourkela SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo told Hindustan Times. The four workers had reportedly turned unconscious and were admitted to the ICU of Ispat General Hospital. However, they later died. The deceased have been identified as Abhimanyu Sahu (33), Brahmananda Panda (51), Ganesh Chandra Paila (59), and Rabindra Sahu (59).

Details Workers were doing maintenance work at coal chemical unit

A police official told The Indian Express, "The workers were engaged in maintenance work at the coal chemical unit when the incident took place." At the time of the incident, 10 workers were on duty at the site, sources told PTI. The others have reportedly fallen ill and are being treated in the RSP dispensary, the news agency reported.

Action Authorities order high-level probe

Although the toxic gas has been identified, the cause of the gas leak remains unknown. The RSP authorities have ordered a high-level probe into the mishap. RSP CEO Dipak Chattraj condoled the deaths of the four workers—who worked for a maintenance contractor firm Star Construction—and assured all possible support to their families. The RSP has said only four workers were present at the site.

CM's statement Odisha CM 'deeply saddened' by deaths at RSP

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also took cognizance of the incident. He wrote in a tweet, "Deeply saddened to know about the tragic loss of lives in the gas leak incident at Rourkela Steel Plant." "My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved families in the hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are hospitalized," he added.

