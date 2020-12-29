Any serious conflict with India is not good for China at the global front, the Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, said in a statement on Tuesday. India and China have been engaged in a months-long border standoff in the eastern region of Ladakh. The IAF chief also said that Pakistan has become a pawn in Chinese policy.

Statement Conflict 'doesn't suit China's grand plan'

Speaking at a press conference, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said, "Any serious India-China conflict isn't good for China at the global front." He said, "If Chinese aspirations are global, then it does not suit their grand plan. What could be the possible Chinese objectives for their action in the north? It is important that we recognize what they have really achieved."

Statement There's heavy deployment of Chinese forces along LAC: IAF chief

The IAF chief said there is heavy deployment of Chinese forces along the Indo-China border, the Line of Actual Control (LAC). They have a large presence of radars, surface to air missiles, and surface to surface missiles, he further said. "Their deployment has been strong. We have taken all actions required to be taken," he added.

Statement China benefiting from evolving 'uncertainties, instability'

Evolving "uncertainties and instability" at the global geopolitical front has given China an opportunity to demonstrate its growing power, he said. "Indirectly, it has also brought to fore the inadequate contribution of major powers to global security," he said. "Pakistan has increasingly become a pawn in Chinese policy, under an increasing CPEC-related debt trap there will be further military dependencies in the future."

Information 'US exit from Afghanistan opened more options for China'

The IAF chief said the withdrawal of United States' troops from Afghanistan has opened increased options for China in the region both directly and through Pakistan. The US is aiming to reduce the number of American troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 by January 15, 2021.

