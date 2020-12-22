VerSe Innovation, the parent company of local language news aggregator Dailyhunt, has received more than $100 million in financings from tech giants Google, Microsoft, and AlphaWave.

According to the company, it has crossed the $1 billion valuation mark.

It is supposedly the country's first tech unicorn for local languages.

Existing investors Sofina Group and Lupa Systems also participated in the round.

Here are more details.