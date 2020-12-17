In a bid to boost sales, Hero MotoCorp has announced offers worth Rs. 4,000 on its Xtreme 200S motorbike. This offer can be availed in the form of an exchange or loyalty benefit and is valid for a limited period. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a fully-faired design and draws power from a BS6-compliant 199.6cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Hero Xtreme 200S: At a glance

The Hero Xtreme 200S sits on a diamond type frame and features a sloping muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised tinted windscreen. It also has an all-LED lighting setup. The motorcycle packs a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster with support for turn-by-turn navigation. It is offered in shades of Pearl Fadeless White, Panther Black, and Sports Red.

Information Power and performance

The Hero Xtreme 200S runs on a BS6-compliant 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that makes 17.8hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 16.4Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hero Xtreme 200S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

